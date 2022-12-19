Gun fired at Mountie in Merritt, B.C., prompting RCMP search
Mounties in Merritt, B.C., are searching for a black Jeep Cherokee after someone inside the vehicle allegedly shot at an RCMP member Monday morning.
The frontline officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked at the rest area near Hamilton Hill Road shortly at 5 a.m. when gunfire was exchanged, according to a release by RCMP.
“As the member walked to speak with the driver, the rear passenger side window rolled down and a barrel of a firearm was presented and a shot was fired at the member,” the statement reads.
Mounties say the officer involved was uninjured, and fired several rounds in return at the speeding Jeep as it fled the scene.
“It’s unknown if anyone in the vehicle was injured from the member firing their service pistol,” said Sgt. Josh Roda, Merritt RCMP’s acting detachment commander. “We are asking anyone…(who) may be treating anyone for any injury consistent with being shot to immediately call 911.”
The vehicle is described as a mid-2000s dark coloured Jeep Cherokee with no running lights and snow covering the licence plate. Mounties say it may have bullet holes or broken windows.
