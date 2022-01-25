Gun fired during robbery in Cupar, RCMP looking for suspect

Southey RCMP are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Cupar on Saturday evening, in which a gun was fired.

Police said they were called to a business on Stanley Street in Cupar where investigation determined a man entered the business, demanded money and then discharged a firearm, before fleeing with a sum of money. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

RCMP described the suspect as about six feet tall, with a stocky build.

He was wearing a blue hoodie with a large “Bench” logo in it, blue jeans, black shoes and a medical mask.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to call Southey RCMP at 306-726-5230, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.

Cupar is about 79 kilometres northeast of Regina.