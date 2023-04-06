Gun found in Parksville home, 2 arrested during police raid

The Oceanside RCMP say two people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a home in Parksville on Wednesday.

Police say members of the Oceanside RCMP as well as the RCMP Emergency Response Team searched a home in the 400-block of Pioneer Square.

Inside, Mounties say they found several weapons, including a firearm, stolen property and various types of illicit drugs.

Two people inside the home were also arrested, including one person who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police say no charges have been recommended yet because "further analysis and assistance from both the laboratory and RCMP forensic services" are required.

"As residents would have noticed a large and sustained police presence in the area, we wanted to provide as much information about our activities as possible to keep the public informed," said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP in a release Thursday.

Since no charges have been laid, the identities of the people arrested cannot be released, according to RCMP.