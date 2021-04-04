Gun found on teen after being arrested by transit officers, EPS

A teenager, who was arrested by Edmonton transit officers and police, was carrying a concealed gun, according to EPS.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, police said they were called to 118 Avenue and 106 Street to assist transit officers with an arrest.

After the teen male was arrested, officers said they found a modified .45-calibre revolver under his sweater and five .22-calibre bullets in his pockets.

One never realizes who is riding with you. Transit security located a loaded 22 cal handgun on a male when he didn’t get off the bus. Weapons, unfortunately, appear the norm in @CityofEdmonton @YEGMayorOffice @edmontonpolice @doniveson #publicsafety #officersafety pic.twitter.com/odtX0isJf5

The gun had been modified to use the bullets and had all identifying marks grinded off, according to EPS.

Police added the teen had two release orders with weapons prohibitions. He is facing multiple weapon-related charges.