Gun, knives and suspected drugs seized in Cambridge: WRPS

Waterloo regional police said they seized a firearm while executing a search warrant in Cambridge on Friday. (Source: WRPS)

Waterloo regional police seized a firearm, knives and suspected drugs while executing a search warrant in Cambridge on Friday.

Police said its Direct Action Response Team completed the warrant in the area of Walter Street.

According to a release, investigators seized a firearm, a conducted energy weapon, prohibited knives and suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

A 35-year-old Cambridge man and a 37-year-old woman are both facing drug and weapon-related charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

