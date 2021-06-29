Gun pointed at vehicle on Anthony Henday during road rage incident: police

Three people are facing charges after an alleged armed road rage incident on Anthony Henday Drive, police say.

The group was arrested Saturday after they gave up trying to flee police.

According to Strathcona County RCMP, Mounties were called by Edmonton Police Service shortly after 7 p.m. about a 2016 grey Honda HR-V, from which a firearm was thought to have been pointed at another vehicle on Anthony Henday.

RCMP say once they found the vehicle, its driver did not stop but instead weaved through traffic and ended up in a ditch, where the occupants tried to run away.

They eventually gave up and came walking back towards police where they were arrested without issue, police said.

Police found the Honda had been stolen from the Edmonton area and a firearm nearby in a ditch.

The trio each face several Criminal Code firearm, weapon, and stolen property charges:

Jayden Houle, 22, from Edmonton;

Cheyanne Larocque, 19, from Edmonton; and

Isaiah Michael Cote-Stoffels, 18, from Calgary.

Houle and Larocque were released on an order to appear in court in Sherwood Park on June 30.

Cote-Stoffels did not speak to bail and was kept in custody for a June 30 bail hearing.