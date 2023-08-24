Gun pointed during road rage incident outside Paris, Ont.: Brantford police

Brantford police have arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a gun during a road rage incident.

Officers were called to Paris Road outside of Paris, Ont. around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say the suspect pointed a handgun at others, and when officers arrived, the suspect refused to comply with demands.

The man was arrested at gunpoint following a short struggle and a loaded firearm was seized, according to Brantford police.

Police tell CTV News they anticipate multiple firearm, drug, and traffic charges will be laid.

No injuries were reported.

Paris Road was closed for a few hours, but has since reopened.