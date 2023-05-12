iHeartRadio

Gun recovered by Windsor police after foot chase at baseball field


Windsor Police Car.

Windsor police say they recovered a firearm and arrested a 21-year-old man after a brief foot chase at a local baseball field.

Members of Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) arrested the man on weapons charges.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody following a brief foot chase through Central Park on Wednesday. The firearm was seized by officers.

The suspect faces five charges, including:

  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Carrying a concealed weapon.
