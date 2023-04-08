Gun reportedly pointed at youths in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a gun incident at a Kitchener housing complex Friday night.

A report was made around 7:50 p.m. of a gun being pointed at a group of youths in the area of Overlea Drive and Eagen Drive.

According to police, the person with the gun was inside a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

The vehicle was last seen going west on Overlea Drive.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.