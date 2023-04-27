Gun seized after report of shots fired: Saint John Police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they have seized a gun following a report of shots fired in the city’s west side earlier this week.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a building on Duke Street West Tuesday afternoon.

Police later contained the building and four people were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police said in an update Wednesday night they executed a search warrant in connection with their investigation and a shotgun was seized from the building.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested Tuesday appeared in court Wednesday.

He was charged with:

unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm

possession of a firearm while prohibited

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

The three other people who were arrested have been released from custody.

A 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested for weapons offences and are scheduled to return to court on July 25.

Meanwhile, a 64-year-old man was released without charges.

The Saint John Police Force’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.