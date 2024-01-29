Gun shots investigated in Ridgetown

Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of gunshots in Ridgetown.

Police received two calls from two residents regarding gun shots in the area of New Scotland Line, on Sunday at 1:22 a.m.

Officers attended the area and were unable to locate anyone, however, found several 12 Gauge shells and .308 casings.

At this time, police believe that unknown suspect(s) were shooting at deer that were observed “yarding” a short distance from where the casings were located.

Police say nothing of concern was located in the adjacent field or nearby bush. There is no danger to public safety.