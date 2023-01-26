Gun shots reported in North Preston, N.S., say police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
The RCMP is looking for information about gunshots heard in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
The force responded to a call about shots fired outside a home on Amos Walter Drive around 8:30 p.m.
Officers were told that a number of gun shots were heard but no one was injured.
The RCMP told CTV News that after investigating the area there was no evidence of a shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
