Gun shots reported in North Preston, N.S., say police

The RCMP is looking for information about gunshots heard in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.

The force responded to a call about shots fired outside a home on Amos Walter Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Officers were told that a number of gun shots were heard but no one was injured.

The RCMP told CTV News that after investigating the area there was no evidence of a shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.