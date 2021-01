Police in Halifax are investigating a break and enter that resulted in a handgun and other items being stolen from a home in the Clayton Park neighbourhood.

Halifax Regional Police received a report of a break and enter on Carlina Court on Jan. 28.

Police believe sometime between Jan. 26 or 27, the suspect broke into the home and took a number of items, including a safe, a handgun, ammunition, jewelry and expensive sneakers.

