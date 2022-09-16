Gun threat part of mounting violent harassment facing Pride Corner on Whyte: organizers

Pride Corner on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue is seeing an uptick in aggressive and hateful harassment, including a recent gun threat, organizers say.

On Sept. 2, organizers say "a middle-aged man stood near a PCW protest with a bat, threatening to beat attendees because of their gender and sexuality."

According to a spokesperson, Pride Corner on Whyte (PCW) was shut down early on Sept. 9 after "a serious online threat of gun violence toward attendees" was made.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed both incidents to CTV News.

Cody Lee McDonald, 32, was charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm in connection to the Sept. 2 incident.

Police are still investigating the online threat, EPS said.

The incidents, the group says, are an example of the influx of hate currently being aimed at queer people.

Pride Corner on Whyte says it is working on making the weekly gathering safer.

"We will not shrink into the background because of hatred, and we will not dull our light to maintain the status quo. We will not allow religious extremists and homophobic bigots to bully us into submission and a place of fear," said organizer Erica Posteraro in a statement.

The EPS Hate Crimes & Violent Extremism Unit was consulted during both investigations, police said, and will meet with organizers next week.

Pride Corner originated as a counter-protest to street preachers on an opposite Whyte Avenue corner.

After 11,000 people signed a petition, it was officially recognized by the City of Edmonton in May 2022.