Armed tactical unit searches Winnipeg school, determines gun threat was a 'hoax': police

The threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school forced students into lockdown Tuesday as an armed tactical police unit swept through the school and soon determined it was all a hoax.

On Tuesday afternoon, police got a call that someone with a gun went inside Garden City Collegiate. The threat prompted the school to go into lockdown around 1 p.m.

Insp. George Labossiere of the Winnipeg Police Service said a tactical team, along with the school resource officers and general patrol, immediately responded and searched the school.

"The situation does appear in fact to be a hoax," Labossiere said. "Which is highly unfortunate, given the fact that it put a lot of people in distress."

Winnipeg police tweeted shortly before 2 p.m., advising the school was in lockdown and asking the public to avoid the area. Fewer than 10 minutes police said the lockdown had been lifted.

Labossiere said police took two youths into custody as a result. He said no charges have been laid at this point as the matter is now before the Crown's office for review.

Seven Oaks School Division Superintendent Brian O'Leary confirmed the two youths were students, but did not attend Garden City Collegiate.

He said someone was, "pulling a really regrettable prank."

"But the police in this, you know they weren't taking chances either with their safety or the safety of the kids," O'Leary told CTV News.

He said police resolved the issue quickly and the lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m.

FOCUS WAS ON STUDENTS' SAFETY, NOT REAL TIME INFORMATION: DIVISION

Information to the public about the lockdown was limited as the situation unfolded.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Garden City Collegiate's principal sent a letter to parents letting them know about the lockdown.

"Winnipeg Police determined the information to be unfounded and the lockdown was lifted. We have returned back to classes as normal and will debrief this with students," the letter reads.

O'Leary said while some students may have been texting their parents to let them know what was happening, the school's main focus was on their safety.

"The staff of the school are really focused on keeping kids safe rather than communicating with parents in real time," he said, noting the letter was sent to parents after the lockdown ended.

"Police are really in charge of the situation and they did the communicating."

Labossiere said police were dealing with the primary safety of students and teachers.

"The communication will come later, when we can actually make those proper communications," he said. "The focus has to be in that moment dealing with that dynamic situation with the school and the employees there."

STAFF DID 'FIRST-RATE JOB' RESPONDING TO LOCKDOWN: DIVISION

Labossiere said these kinds of threats are extremely rare in Winnipeg and across Canada. Even though the threat turned out to be a hoax, he said police take them seriously.

He said this is why lockdown drills are important, and said Garden City Collegiate followed all the right procedures.

"I think a lot of people from that school should be quite proud of the actions that they took," he said.

O'Leary said while the division does lockdown drills, he said there has never actually been a threat of someone armed inside one of his schools during his time as the superintendent.

"I think the school staff did a really first-rate job under very difficult circumstances," he said.

Given recent deadly school shootings in the United States, O'Leary said the situation has been frightening for staff and students.

"We're happy that it proved to be a false alarm and that everyone is safe," he said. "We do regret that it was certainly concerning for all the kids, all the parents."

He said in the aftermath of the incident, staff will be keeping an eye on how the students are doing, and assuring people that there was not a real threat.

"Some students are upset by this and hopefully people get through that," he said. "We'll be providing some support to students who seem to need that."