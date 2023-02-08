Gun threat prompts lockdown, ends in charges for Centre High student
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
A 19-year-old student was charged Wednesday morning for threatening to use a firearm in an Edmonton school.
Centre High Campus in the city's centre was placed on lockdown after police were called around 8:55 a.m.
"It was reported to police that a male suspect in the school was yelling that he had a firearm and was going to use it," a spokesperson from Edmonton Police Service said in a statement.
The student was taken into custody without incident and no firearm was found, according to EPS.
He faces charges of uttering threats and mischief.
At 10:30 a.m., police said there was no threat to public safety.
