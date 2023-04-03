Gun upgrade planned for Windsor police officers

The Windsor Police Service is planning to upgrade to new, smaller firearms.

Police say about 500 new guns are expected to be purchased for each officer and it will cost about $500,000.

Officers have been using a .40 calibre Smith and Wesson firearm since 2014, but they are nearing the end of their life and need to be upgraded by 2024.

Const. Adam Young says the service is transitioning to 9mm Glock 45 handguns, which will have several benefits.

“This weapon has lighter recoil, which leads to greater accuracy and easier manipulation of the officers on the road with that weapon,” said Young.

Staggered training is planned so officers can get familiar with the new weapon.

Young says the gun will be slightly different as far as its design, but the basic functionality of the gun will be exact same as far as the trigger and the mag release.

“By getting used to that gun and getting used to that gun and getting comfortable with the finger and hand alignment is important. So the training branch officers will ensure that the officers will get enough cycles through the new gun so that they get comfortable using that gun.”

The Police Services Act states it is mandatory for an officer to carry a firearm while on duty as it's considered part of the uniform.