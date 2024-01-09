Gun-waving, beer drinking suspect flags down vehicles on Hwy. 17 near the Sault

One person has been arrested following a bizarre sight on Highway 17 on Monday near Sault Ste. Marie.

Police were called just after 1:30 p.m. after reports of a disruption on Highway 17 near Chippewa Falls in Tilley Township.

“An individual … was reportedly holding a beer and waving a firearm at vehicles, trying to flag them down,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Officers arrived on scene a short time later and observed the suspect holding a firearm walking unsteadily in the middle of the highway. Police ordered the suspect to drop the 22-caliber rifle. At 1:48 p.m., the suspect complied and was arrested.”

The 66-year-old resident of Bracebridge has been charged with weapons offences, including having a gun within eight metres of the road, public intoxication and having open liquor.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on Feb. 5.