Gun with homemade suppressor seized in drug bust: Saskatoon police
A rifle with a homemade suppressor and high capacity magazine was seized in a drug bust, according to Saskatoon police.
On Friday, the drug and tactical support unit executed a "high-risk" search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Cartier Crescent, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.
The police raid came following a month-long investigation.
Police also found roughly 54 grams cocaine packaged for sale, a handgun and a small amount of cash, SPS said.
A man and woman were arrested.
The 36-year-old man faces drug-related charges and 11 gun-related charges.
The woman was released without charges.
