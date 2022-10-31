Gunfire between Calgary officer and Canyon Meadows suspect caught on camera: ASIRT

Alberta's police watchdog has released new details of an incident in Canyon Meadows last week that saw a man dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer.

The officer responded to the 500 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.W. at around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 28 for complains about a vehicle parked near a condo complex that was playing music loudly.

On Monday, The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said the officer activated his body-worn camera when he arrived at the scene, and it shows him approaching the vehicle – which was occupied by a man.

"The officer then quickly turned away, and the sound of a single shot came from the vehicle," ASIRT said in a news release.

"The officer moved behind his police vehicle and discharged his firearm in the direction of the male. Additional shots were exchanged between the officer and the vehicle. The male then exited the vehicle and left the area on foot."

ASIRT says additional police units were called, and investigators in the HAWCS helicopter were able to locate the suspect nearby in Fish Creek Provincial Park.

"Around 3 a.m., while the helicopter monitored him, the male appeared to discharge a firearm. No one was near the male at this time," ASIRT said.

Police on the ground later found the man's body at around 3:26 a.m., lying with a shotgun underneath him.

ASIRT said it is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the use of force, and is asking anyone who may have witnessed these events and/or may have video to contact investigators at 403-592-4306.