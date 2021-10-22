Gunfire in central Edmonton prompts road closure, people in custody: EPS

"Several people" were taken into police custody Thursday after reports of gunshots near 93 Street and 111 Avenue, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Police say citizens reported hearing the shots around 1:30 p.m.

Traffic was blocked off from the area by police to ensure public safety, an EPS spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

No injuries were reported.

Police did not clarify how many people were in custody but said the incident is still under investigation.