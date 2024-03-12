Gunpoint robbery, attempted sexual assault in Waterloo under investigation
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Regional police are continuing to investigate a gunpoint robbery and attempted sexual assault in Waterloo last month.
The alleged incident happened on Feb. 21 near Albert Street and Hickory Street.
Police say a female was robbed at gunpoint before a suspect tried to sexually assault her. When she ran away, the suspect shot his gun, but did not hit anyone.
On Monday, police released an image of a suspect vehicle. They're looking for a white, 2012 to 2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback.
The suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build, around 5'6, and wearing an orange construction jacket or hoodie. He was last seen on Hickory Street heading towards Hazel Street.
-
Potholes creating issues for some Calgary drivers, pedestriansCalgarians are expressing concerns over an increasing number of potholes showing up on city streets during their daily commutes due to warmer temperatures.
-
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workersThe Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
-
Manitoba government could boost security for remote work, auditor general saysManitoba's auditor general says the provincial government has introduced information technology security measures to help employees work from home, but some improvements are needed.
-
Town hires private investigator to crack down on illegal short-term rentalsTiny Township is cracking down on illegal short-term rentals.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at riskLess than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
-
Sask. RCMP on the scene of a serious collisionRCMP officers are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 3, a few kilometers south of Prince Albert.
-
N.S. rental options shrink as prices increaseWhen it comes to rental costs, Nova Scotia isn't at the top, but it's getting there.