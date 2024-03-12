Gunpoint robbery, attempted sexual assault in Waterloo under investigation

Regional police are continuing to investigate a gunpoint robbery and attempted sexual assault in Waterloo last month.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 21 near Albert Street and Hickory Street.

Police say a female was robbed at gunpoint before a suspect tried to sexually assault her. When she ran away, the suspect shot his gun, but did not hit anyone.

On Monday, police released an image of a suspect vehicle. They're looking for a white, 2012 to 2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build, around 5'6, and wearing an orange construction jacket or hoodie. He was last seen on Hickory Street heading towards Hazel Street.