While executing a search warrant in Beaumont, officers found several prohibited firearms, magazines, rounds of ammunition, and stolen property.

On Sunday, the Beaumont RCMP General Investigation Section executed the search warrant with assistance from Leduc and Edmonton RCMP.

The search recovered two replica firearms, a loaded prohibited firearm, a stolen firearm, a prohibited pistol magazine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other stolen property.

According to a press release, Nicolas Morgan Anderson-Kootenay, 25, Taylor Jean Fleming, 22, and Jacob Tyler Lien, 24, are each facing over 20 criminal charges including possession of a firearm obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of stolen property, and failure to comply with a release condition.

Anderson-Kootenay and Fleming are Beaumont residents while Lien is from St. Albert.

After judicial interim release hearings, Anderson-Kootenay and Lien remain in custody. The pair are scheduled to attend court on Thursday in Leduc.

Fleming has been released from custody and will appear in a Leduc court on April 8.

This is the third search warrant this year executed by the Beaumont General Investigation Section resulting in a firearm seizure.