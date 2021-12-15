iHeartRadio

Guns, ammunition seized during arrest of wanted man: RCMP

Mounties executed a search warrant on a Lac La Biche residence and vehicles on Dec. 9, 2021, seizing firearms and ammunition. Tristan Bradley Campbell, 25, was charged with 17 offences. (Photo provided.)

Lac La Biche RCMP have arrested and charged a man wanted on eight warrants and 19 charges.

Mounties say they located the Beaver Lake Cree Nation man last Thursday afternoon. Officers executed a search warrant on a residence and vehicles, seizing firearms and ammunition.

Tristan Bradley Campbell, 25, is now facing 17 new charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition without a license.

Campbell was remanded into custody. 

