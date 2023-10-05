Guns and ammunition seized, two arrested in Millbrook, N.S.: RCMP
Colchester County District RCMP has charged two people with firearm offences related to an ongoing investigation.
Police say officers executed a search warrant at a home on Tower Road in Millbrook, N.S., early Wednesday morning.
“At the residence, RCMP officers safely arrested a 33-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and seized a rifle, a shotgun, two replica firearms, brass knuckles and ammunition,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Thursday.
Diaz Mantley of Halifax, was charged with:
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited
- three counts of careless storage of a firearm
- three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order
Mantley was remanded into custody and will appear in Truro provincial court on Thursday.
Cynthia Googoo of Millbrook was charged with:
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
Googoo was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Dec. 6.
