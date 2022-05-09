Guns and bear spray found in stolen vehicle: RPS

Four adults are facing charges after the Regina Police Service (RPS) conducted an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

On Saturday morning, a Regina resident called police to report his car had been stolen the night before. Police found the stolen vehicle in the area of 6th Avenue North and Albert Street on Sunday around 12:15 a.m., according to a release from RPS.

Officers arrested the four occupants of the vehicle and found a sawed-off rifle, bear spray, and a wallet containing fake identification. Police also found a bag that was thrown from the car contained another sawed-off rifle.

All four adults are jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and made their first court appearances in Provincial Court on Monday.