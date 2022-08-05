Guns and drugs taken off London streets
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A month’s long investigation by London police has led to over 20 charges and a number of weapons and drugs taken off city streets.
Dating back to March, officers entered homes on Sarnia Road and Princess Avenue.
According to police, the following items were seized:
- Loaded .45 caliber prohibited handgun (reported stolen)
- Loaded .45 caliber restricted handgun (serial number removed)
- 14 grams carfentanil
- 582 grams of fentanyl
- 1431 grams of methamphetamine
- 149 grams of cocaine
- 379 grams of psyilocybin
- 44 Ritalin pills
- 411 Dilaudid pills
- 32 oxycodone pills
- 285 rounds of ammunition (various types)
- Ballistic vest
- Numerous digital scales
- Numerous cellular phones
- Money counter
- Approximately $1620 in cash
- 5090 grams of cutting agent
Total value of drugs seized: $249,265
A total of seven people ranging in age from 21 years to 30 years old, all from North York, Toronto or London, are charged.
Charges include posses restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and possess firearm obtained by crime
