Guns and weapons seized in London, Ont.

Some of the items seized by London Police Service, Jan. 6, 2022. (Source: London police)

Three people are facing charges after police seized a number of guns in northwest London on Thursday.

Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street and also entered a home on Wateroak Crescent

The following items were seized:

  • 9mm Glock 27 handgun, loaded with five (5) rounds of ammunition
  • 40 calibre Glock handgun, loaded with four (4) rounds of ammunition
  • Glock magazine
  • 22 grams of suspected cocaine, value $2,200
  • One (1) gram of suspected Fentanyl, value $200
  • 32 ‘Tec’ pills, value $160
  • $1655 in cash.

The accused were to appear in court Friday.

