Guns, cash, drugs and expensive stolen bicycle seized in VicPD investigation

Victoria police say they seized handguns, drugs, cash and a stolen bicycle worth $10,000 in a pair of searches earlier this week.

The first search happened during what police called a "high-risk vehicle stop" on Douglas Street at Burnside Road on Wednesday.

The Victoria Police Department said in a news release that officers conducting the stop found "a small amount" of drugs, along with cash and a .22-calibre handgun with ammunition.

Police said they took two men into custody, but the suspects were later released pending further investigation.

VicPD said it "followed up" the traffic stop by executing a search warrant in the 100-block of Lurline Avenue in Saanich, with the help of the Saanich Police Department.

There, investigators found "a significant amount of drugs consistent with trafficking," as well as additional cash and a second handgun, police said.

The drugs officers found included fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as prescription drugs, according to police, who did not specify the amounts of each drug.

"A stolen bike, valued at approximately $10,000 was also seized," VicPD said in its release.

Police said one person was arrested at the scene on an outstanding warrant and taken into custody by Saanich police.

VicPD said the incident remains under investigation. The department is asking anyone with information about guns and/or drugs in their neighbourhood to call their local police or Crime Stoppers.