Five people have been arrested on 35 outstanding warrants and 19 charges were laid after drugs, guns and cash were sized from an Edmonton home.

The investigation started last month into suspected drug activities at a home in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.

On Feb. 5, a search warrant was executed at the home and arrested two men and three women. Police seized $2,600 in methamphetamine, a 1911 handgun, a sawed off .22 calibre rifle, a GSG-16 gun, two airsoft guns, body armour, a variety of items used in the sale of drugs, a cell phone and about $2,000 in cash.

Kasey Hetherington, 23, Rayannen Anderson, 25, Michelle Smigh, 54, and Saydie Desjarlais, 24, were all taken into custody for a total of 34 outstanding warrants, including theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, break and enter, fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of someone else’s identity and failure to attend court.

Diavid Simard, 28, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with a probation order, and is now facing an additional 19 charges, including six counts of possession of a firearm, possessing body armour without a permit, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.