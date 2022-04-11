Guns, drugs and stolen bikes seized in Beltline drug trafficking investigation

Two men face drug trafficking charges following a police investigation that led officers to a Beltline home.

The investigation into alleged drug dealing began in early March and resulted to the search of a home in the 100 block of 14th Avenue S.E. on April 5.

The search yielded:

A loaded Glock handgun;

A .22 caliber rifle;

$10,000 worth of property stolen from a hobby gaming store;

Stolen high-end bikes;

150.3 grams of fentanyl;

500.9 grams of methamphetamine; and,

Undisclosed amounts of cannabis, MDMA, ketamine and shatter.

Calgary Police Service officials say the street value of the drugs is roughly $70,000.

Nathan Owen Moberly, 29, and Tyler John Hartman, 42, were arrested at the home and subsequently charged.

Moberly's 21 charges include drug trafficking, stolen property and weapons offences while Hartman is accused of drug trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.