Guns, drugs seized in raid of Hearst home
Two people from northern Ontario are charged with trafficking after a raid at a home in Hearst where drugs and guns were seized early Thursday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police searched the residence around 4 a.m. April 27 and found a sawed-off shotgun, a rifle and ammunition, 63 grams of cocaine and a quantity of methamphetamine, police said in a news release Friday morning.
As a result, a 47-year-old Hearst man and a 31-year-old Constance Lake First Nation woman are both charged with drug trafficking.
The woman was found with methamphetamine and was released from custody. She is scheduled to appear in court June 7.
The man was found with cocaine and is also charged with six firearms-related offences including unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.
He was held in custody before being released and is scheduled to appear in court May 17.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Barrie shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous on the loosePolice charged three individuals with attempted murder and are on the hunt for a fourth suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting in Barrie.
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividendImperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
-
'Cory's Lil' Anglers' shares love of fishing in friend's memoryThey’re a group of anglers who have loved fishing since they were young. Now, they’re passing that passion on to Nova Scotia kids in memory of a good fishing buddy.
-
WECHU updates COVID-19 masking and screening policiesThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has modified their masking and symptom screening policies.
-
Three-day antique and vintage show coming to St. Jacobs Market“This might be your grandma’s stuff, but this ain’t your grandma’s antique show,” organizers of a new event at St. Jacobs Market promise.
-
Calgary council moves closer to adding restrictions on anti-abortion flyers sent to homesAn amendment to a bylaw could see more rules placed on groups that mail out flyers containing images of fetuses to Calgary homes.
-
Man dead after stabbing in Port AlberniA 59-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed in what police are calling an isolated incident in Port Alberni.
-
Relatives of people with serious mental illness often bear brunt of stigma: studyThose who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehiclesUber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.