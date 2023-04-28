Guns, drugs seized in raid of Hearst home

Two people from northern Ontario are charged with trafficking after a raid at a home in Hearst where drugs and guns were seized early Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police searched the residence around 4 a.m. April 27 and found a sawed-off shotgun, a rifle and ammunition, 63 grams of cocaine and a quantity of methamphetamine, police said in a news release Friday morning.

As a result, a 47-year-old Hearst man and a 31-year-old Constance Lake First Nation woman are both charged with drug trafficking.

The woman was found with methamphetamine and was released from custody. She is scheduled to appear in court June 7.

The man was found with cocaine and is also charged with six firearms-related offences including unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

He was held in custody before being released and is scheduled to appear in court May 17.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.