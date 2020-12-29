A weekend search of a London residence has prompted weapons and drug charges for four people.

London police executed a search warrant at a residence on Conway Drive on Sunday.

Among the items seized were:

15 grams of suspected fentanyl valued at $6,000

automatic rifle and a magazine

loaded 12-gauge shotgun

eight 12-gauge shotgun rounds

29 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition

two 9mm rounds

cellular phone

$250 in cash

digital scale

As a result a 27-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 34-year-old man, all from London, have been jointly charged with nine separate firearms charges.

The 27-year-old is also charged with fail to comply with undertaking.

A second 28-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four of the accused were expected to appear in London court Tuesday by way of video.