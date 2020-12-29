Firearms, ammunition, drugs and cash were seized in London, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (Source: London Police Service)

A weekend search of a London residence has prompted weapons and drug charges for four people.

London police executed a search warrant at a residence on Conway Drive on Sunday.

Among the items seized were:

  • 15 grams of suspected fentanyl valued at $6,000
  • automatic rifle and a magazine
  • loaded 12-gauge shotgun
  • eight 12-gauge shotgun rounds
  • 29 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition
  • two 9mm rounds
  • cellular phone
  • $250 in cash
  • digital scale

As a result  a 27-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 34-year-old man, all from London, have been jointly charged with nine separate firearms charges.

The 27-year-old is also charged with fail to comply with undertaking.

A second 28-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four of the accused were expected to appear in London court Tuesday by way of video.