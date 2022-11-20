Guns found during traffic stop in Regina, 2 people facing charges

Two people are facing weapons charges after police found guns in their vehicle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Officers conducted the traffic stop around 2 a.m. near 13th Avenue and Wallace Street, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The police said they could see straight-edged weapons in plain view. After detaining both occupants, police found a loaded .22 caliber firearm in the passenger’s front pocket and a loaded sawed off shotgun slung around his neck.

A 26-year-old man from Fort Qu’Appelle is facing several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, and insecure transport of a prohibited firearm.

He will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday morning.

A 27-year-old woman from Regina is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

She will make her first appearance in Provincial Court on Jan. 5, 2023.