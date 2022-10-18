Guns, medieval axe seized from U-Haul in eastern Alberta

Police seized a number of weapons and a stack of stolen mail on Tuesday after originally attending a call about stolen fuel.

Bonnyville RCMP got a call from the owner of a rural property on Highway 881 around 8:15 a.m. complaining of a U-Haul on his property, and three people he believed had been stealing fuel.

The suspects fled the scene in the U-Haul before police arrived, but according to RCMP, officers located the vehicle on Highway 660 near Franchere, Alta.

While Mounties were talking to the occupants, they spotted a crossbow and gun case, and the three people inside were arrested without incident.

A search of the U-Haul uncovered a rifle, crossbow, composite bows, a long-gun pellet gun, an airsoft pistol, and a medieval-style axe.

A stack of mail belonging to resident of Warspite, Alta., was also found in the U-Haul.

Investigators say it was stolen from the Smoky Lake post office Tuesday morning.

Police say there was not enough evidence to charge the trio with theft of fuel, but a number of other charges have been laid.

A 40-year-old man from Cold Lake has been charged with possession of weapons contrary to order and possession of a firearm while unauthorized.

He is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Dec. 6.

A 42-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both residents of Bonnyville, are charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.

The 27-year-old woman has also been charged with possession of matters stolen from mail.