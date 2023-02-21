Guns N' Roses tour headed to Moncton this summer

Guns N' Roses, a legendary rock band from Los Angeles, is heading to Moncton, N.B., in August.

The concert is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Croix-Bieue Medavie Stadium, formerly known as the Moncton stadium.

The New Brunswick show is currently the only Maritime stop on the band's 2023 tour schedule.

Tickets will be available starting with the band's "Nightrain Presale," which begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The general sale for all dates will start online Friday at 10 a.m.

The band, featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, has been on tour since 2016. The first two years of the tour were billed as "Not in this Lifetime..." – a nod to frontman Axl Rose's notion the lineup would never return.

Guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese are joining the band for the 2023 tour.

PREVIOUS VISITS

Guns N' Roses last performed in Atlantic Canada in 2010, in support of the then lineup's "Chinese Democracy" album.

Slash and McKagan last performed in Atlantic Canada with the band during opening slots for "The Cult" and "Iron Maiden" in 1987/88 respectively.