Guns stolen in Central Elgin break-in

Provincial police are investigating after a number of firearms and other items were taken from a home in Central Elgin.

Elgin OPP officers were called to a Ron McNeil home Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m. for a break and enter.

The thieves gained entry through a side door sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. A safe with the guns was stolen along with some electronics and jewelery.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).