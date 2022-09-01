Gunshot in east Regina prompts police investigation

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for assistance following a gun incident early Thursday morning.

Around 4:05 a.m., officers were called to east Regina for the report of a firearms offence, according to a release from RPS.

When police arrived, they learned two witnesses who were driving down Sandhills Crescent saw three men going through vehicles in the area.

As the witnesses drove away, they said two of the vehicles followed them onto Chuka Drive. The witnesses heard gunshots when they turned onto Sage Drive, and said they felt a front tire go flat.

The two vehicles left southbound onto Chuka Drive.

No one was injured in the incident.

RPS is looking for anyone in the area to check video surveillance that could help them with the investigation and to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).