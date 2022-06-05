Two arrested after reports of early morning gunshots in Kitchener
Two people have been arrested after reports of gunshots near Kitchener's Chicopee neighbourhood.
Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Waterloo regional police tweeted there was a heavy presence on Weber Street East, but there was no concern for public safety.
Near 7 a.m., officials clarified they were near the intersection of Kinzie Avenue.
Police say there was a dispute at a licenced establishment on the intersection.
When officers arrived, they were reportedly told one of the suspects fled in a vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 8 near Sportsworld Drive and found two peope with a loaded firearm inside, according to officials.
A 33-year-old man is facing a number of firearm-related charges, while a 26-year-old woman from Oakville has been charged with being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
'You can paint it over, but the hurt is still going to be with us:' Lebret sign painted orange, then repainted days laterCommunity members on Star Blanket First Nation thought they had received an uplifting sign of support at the end of May when the “Welcome to Lebret” sign was painted orange.
-
B.C. Mountie accused of sex offences involving minors pleads not guiltyThe trial is underway for an RCMP officer who allegedly exposed himself to girls as young as 15 as they walked home from school on Vancouver’s west side.
-
Biggest pinball arcade in Canada set to open on P.E.I.Cornwall, Prince Edward Island, is soon to become the unlikely home of the country’s biggest arcade dedicated exclusively to pinball.
-
Veterans, Cape Breton producer drop special music album on D-Day anniversaryIn honour of Monday marking the 78th anniversary of D-Day, a team of veterans wrote and released a song for other war vets.
-
Recent rescue of hikers in N.S. highlights need for proper planning, RCMP warnA recent search and rescue operation for two injured hikers in a remote area of Cape Breton highlights the need for the public to be more aware of the dangers involved in exploring the outdoors, according to the RCMP.
-
Groups celebrate Bike Month in Sudbury by hitting the trails togetherJune is Bike Month and in Sudbury, local groups are encouraging cyclists to get out and stay active.
-
Man in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in North YorkA multi-vehicle crash in North York Monday night left a man with critical injuries and sent three others to hospital, paramedics say.
-
Canadian dairy farmers seek second milk price hike this year, citing rising costsMilk prices in Canada could be going up for the second time in a year following a rare request by Dairy Farmers of Canada for a mid-year price hike due to inflation.
-
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Florida Pride event: policeA 17-year-old has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Pride event in Florida.