Gunshots fired at west end apartment building: police

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they received reports of gunshots fired at an apartment building in the city’s west end on Thursday night.

Officers say they were called to Armel Court and Albion Road just after 8:15 p.m.

At the scene, they say they found a lobby window broken along with evidence of gunfire.

At this point in time, there are no reports of victims.

Officers are asking for anyone with information to contact police. 

