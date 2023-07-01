Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday

Bystanders told CTV News that they believe gunshots were fired at a residence on Cedar Street North near Sixth Avenue early Saturday afternoon.

Neighbours near the residence said they heard what sounded like two shots fired at around noon, with Timmins police swarming the scene shortly after. Neighbors said there has been "trouble" at the residence in the past.

Several police vehicles along with two paramedic vehicles attended the scene.

“Earlier today, the Timmins Police Service responded to a call for service where a man had sustained serious injury,” said Timmins police spokesperson Marc Depatie, in a news release Saturday.

“In the interest of public safety – the Timmins Police Service has cordoned off a significant section of the residential area surrounding the original scene.”

Police have not yet confirmed the nature of the incident.

"There is no active threat to public safety," said police.

"However access to certain residences in the area remain under the control of the Timmins Police."

An adult male victim remains at an area hospital receiving medical treatment, said police officials. The full extent of the victim’s injuries has not been released.

“A pronounced police presence will remain in place for the foreseeable next few hours,” said police just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Timmins police at 705-264-1201 or contact Crime Stoppers.

More details to come on this developing story as they become available.