Gunshots in south London neighbourhood

An investigation is underway after sounds of gunshots were heard Sunday night in a residential area, according to police.

Residents of a twin-tower apartment complex at the corner of Highland Avenue and Commissioners Road tell CTV News they heard bursts of gunfire at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

After receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls, police, the K-9 Unit and the Emergency Response Unit swarmed the property and were able to determine that a firearm had been discharged in the area.

Residents say police remained on scene for about two hours, searching the property and questioning owners of neighbouring homes about what they witnessed.

There were no reported injuries and no property damage was reported.

— With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan