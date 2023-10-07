Gunshots reported twice in 12 hours in the Sault

Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the area of the 400 block of Douglas Street in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service received a firearm call around 11 p.m. Friday and commenced an investigation.

“Officers were dispatched and determined a firearm had been discharged,” said police in a news release Saturday.

“A second similar incident occurred in the same area around 5 a.m. on Oct. 07.”

Police said no injuries have been reported connected to the shootings.

“Detectives with investigation services are currently investigating,” said police.

Officers including the tactical unit were visible at the scene Saturday afternoon.

Police had blocked traffic blocked on Douglas Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

In a phone interview with CTV News, police officials said they do not believe there is a public safety risk.

“At this time the incident is not believed to be a random attack,” said police.

The police service is asking another with information related to the incidents or who may have video footage of the area at the times of the incidents, the moments leading up to or immediately afterward to contact police at 705-494-6300 ext. 9 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This comes about three weeks after a similar shooting incident was reported in the area.

