Gunshots ring out in London, Ont. neighbourhood

A man is in custody following a weapons investigation in London, Ont. on Wednesday.

According to police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday members of the London Police Service attended an area of Edmonton Street at Hilton Avenue following a call from a citizen who heard the sound of gunshots.

There was a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood for a few hours, including both the forensic and canine units. Police appeared to be concentrating their investigation on an apartment house on Hilton Avenue.

Since then, a weapon has been recovered and one man is in police custody. Police say there were no reported injuries.

But it’s little consolation for residents and April Curtis and Bobbi-Jo Curtis who say they heard the gunshots ring out Wednesday afternoon.

“I was just relaxing and I heard shots go off. I went to my balcony to see what was going on and just all the cops came. Yeah, it was really creepy and crazy and I fear for my children,” April said.

For Bobbi-Jo, incidents like this are more common than people might think.

"There’s always crime going around here. Knives, guns, it feels really unsafe,” Bobbi-Jo said.

The area has since quieted down, but police currently remain on scene at the Hilton Avenue residence. The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be provided when it’s available.

Anyone with information is asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).