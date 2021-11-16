Gusts in the 60 to 70 km/h range continue in Calgary

A shorter article should follow yesterday's lengthier piece; the only changes involve additional wind warnings (the focal point of our web forecast today), and a slight modification of 10 to 25 centimetres in the snowfall warned regions through the Peace River Valley out to Edmonton.

So… about that wind:

The cold front associated with that Alberta Clipper rolled by us early this morning. Wind is the effect of changes in both pressure and temperature, and overnight, we got a taste of both. As the majority of the moisture associated with the clipper is being pulled along with the central node of the low, we didn't see more than a skiff of flurries in the wee hours.

The other reason for the wind is shown in the image below.

We're in the entrance region of another high pressure area. That makes for the injection of more cool, northern air, increases our wind, and traps us in a cooler patch of air for a couple of days. We'll slowly watch our temperatures recover for a couple of days, but Friday will start to cool in the path of a new low-pressure region approaching; the cold front associated with that will likely move in Saturday (but could fall back to Sunday). Another wave of snow and more wind from the north can be expected.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Mainly cloudy, NW gusts in the 60 to 70 km/h range

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -9 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Saturday:

Cold front potential – wind, snow

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: cloudy, low -7 C

