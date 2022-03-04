Guysborough County man charged with aggravated assault after man found unconscious

A Guysborough County man has been charged in connection with an assault that left another man unconscious.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP officers responded to a report that an unconscious man had been found on the side of Fishermans Harbour Road in Fishermans Harbour, N.S. Police were told he was suffering from injuries consistent with an assault.

Officers found a man at the scene who was unconscious and not breathing.

A bystander was administering first aid to the victim, and an RCMP officer began CPR.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man from Port Bickerton, N.S., was successfully revived and transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police determined the victim had been in a physical altercation with another man at a home in Fishermans Harbour.

RCMP members responded to a home in Port Bickerton, where they arrested the suspect, a 29-year-old man from Port Hastings. He was taken to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment, where he was held in custody overnight.

Brandon Trent Aylward has been charged with:

aggravated assault

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Aylward has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on March 9 at 9:30 a.m.