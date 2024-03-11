Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton onstage at Saddledome show

Country music superstar Blake Shelton performed at the Saddledome Saturday night, but it was a surprise guest that really grabbed everyone's attention.

Gwen Stefani did a walk-on to perform some of her hits, including "Don't Speak" and looked stunning in silver and feathers.

Shelton's "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour also featured Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts

The tour moves on to Spokane, Washington on Thursday. You can get more information at www.blakeshelton.com/backtothehonkytonk