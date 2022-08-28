Gwen Stefani makes surprise appearance at N.B. country music festival

Singer Gwen Stefani surprised concertgoers in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday night.

Stefani’s husband, country star Blake Shelton, headlined YQM Country Music Festival’s Saturday night show.

Other acts that performed during the two-day festival included Florida Georgia Line, Dean Brody and Brett Young, but Stefani was not expected to perform.

Stefani, the former lead singer of the rock band No Doubt, took the stage and sang the 1996 hit “Don’t Speak” as well as Shelton’s "Happy Anywhere" single.

Tonight at YQM festival we got suprised with @gwenstefani . OMG DON'T SPEAK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jvd0h5CWzG

This isn’t the first time this summer the couple surprised country music fans. Stefani also performed during Shelton’s Calgary Stampede concert last month.

After Saturday night’s show, the couple stopped to sign autographs and take a photo with a young fan.

@goodvibesmarty Pretty rad moment meeting @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani in #dieppe #newbrunswick after the #yqmcountryfest2022 They were very kind with my daughter. #countrymusic

Fans also bid them farewell as they boarded a plane to leave New Brunswick.

Some Canadians saw @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani boarding the plane leaving Dieppe



“ WE LOVE YOU! THANK YOU!” pic.twitter.com/CqAB7XnWht

The pair, who worked together on the reality TV show "The Voice," were married in Oklahoma in July 2021.