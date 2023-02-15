Gwendoline Christie of Wednesday coming to Calgary Expo

The headmistress is heading for the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Principal Larissa Weems, aka the headmistress of Nevermore Academy in the hit Netflix series Wednesday, is coming to the Calgary Expo in late April.

Christie also played Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in addition to roles on Severance, The Sandman and The Last Jedi.

Other announced guests include fellow Star Wars alumni Hayden Christiansen, Emily Swallow and Vivien Lyra Blair, Wednesday's Christina Ricci, Vincent D'Onofrio, Shazam! star Zach Levi and director Sam Raimi, among others.

The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo takes place April 27-30.