Gym in North Bay adapting to the times but ready to get back indoors

Since opening their doors in November 2020, Jane Kelly, co-owner of spin studio Revolve Cycle in North Bay says they’ve only been able to operate out of their Main Street location a total of two months.

Under stage two of the provincial governments reopening plan, gyms and fitness studios can offer outdoor fitness classes with limited numbers.

Revolve Cycle is doing exactly that, offering outdoor spin classes at a garden court yard in the city.

The bikes are brought outdoors for each class and then taken back indoors afterwards.

“We come about an hour early we take out all the weights, all the shoes, all the bikes, clean everything, gloves are always worn. The members help out, they take some of the bikes back, said Kelly.

Classes are only offered if the weather is co-operating, and after continuously having to find new ways of offering their services, Kelly told CTV News she’s ready to be back indoors.

“We don’t have rain in the gym, we don’t have to lug the bikes. The bikes are always stationary and right there. Out here we’re constantly watching the weather,” she said.

“We’ve lost a lot of days due to rain.”

We literally looked everywhere for a location. High schools, the water front, next door to us, but doors were always closed.”

Kelly said the gym has spent over $1,000 on cleaning equipment. Most recently they purchased a ‘fog mist machine’ that will sanitize the whole room after each class is complete.

Now, they’re just waiting for the green light to be able to operate indoors.